50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Family’s pet hog shot and killed on their property; sheriff’s office looking for who did it

Junior, a 7-year-old Duroc hog, was shot and killed on his owners' property. Now, the sheriff's...
Junior, a 7-year-old Duroc hog, was shot and killed on his owners' property. Now, the sheriff's office is looking for who did it.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a family’s pet hog, Junior.

The sheriff’s office says Junior is a 7-year-old Duroc hog; he’s a domesticated family pet. Sometime on July 28 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., Junior was shot and killed while on the family’s property. It happened in the area of Shiloh and Longstreet, officials say.

The family has been breeding hogs for some time, but Junior was considered more of a pet by the family’s kids because of his calm personality. Through their breeding business, the sheriff’s office says the family has provided food for other area families, as well as extracurricular youth clubs. Junior was the family’s only boar.

The family has asked for the help of the sheriff’s office to find the person responsible. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward for info leading to an arrest. If you know anything about who killed Junior, call 1-800-505-7867, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

Louisiana unemployment claims continue to surge
Federal pandemic-related unemployment programs end Saturday in Louisiana
Parts of Sulphur under precautionary boil advisory
Nathan Porter, 36
Man accused of driving impaired during fatal two-vehicle crash
West Calcasieu Job Fair.
West Calcasieu Job Fair