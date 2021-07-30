Dustin Granger qualifies for State Senate election

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Small business owner Dustin Granger has announced his candidacy to fill the unexpired term of State Senator Ronnie Johns.

Granger will be running for Louisiana State Senate in District 27.

Senator Johns resigned from the seat he has held since 2012 last week in order to accept an appointment from Governor John Bel Edwards as chairman of the Louisiana State Gaming Control Board.

