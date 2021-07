Department of Health increases COVID-19 testing hours

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced expanded COVID-19 testing sites for Southwest Louisiana.

For a full list of vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana, click HERE.

· Allen Parish Health Unit: COVID testing 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Thursday. (COVID vaccinations every Thursday, call for availability.)

· Beauregard Parish Health Unit: COVID testing 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. (COVID vaccinations 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Thursday.)

· Calcasieu Parish Health Unit: COVID testing and vaccinations 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Friday.

· Jeff Davis Parish Health Unit: COVID testing 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. (COVID vaccinations 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.)

· Lake Charles Memorial Hospital campus: COVID testing 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. seven days per week.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.