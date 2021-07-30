COVID-19 in SWLA: July 30, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 15 to July 21; 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21; and 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 5,313 new cases.

· 31 new deaths.

· 1,740 patients hospitalized (120 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 240 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 95 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 145 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 23 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 43 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 28 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 41 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.