Child found with dead woman inside BR apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A two-year-old boy was found inside a Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning near his deceased mother.

The woman, 37, appeared to have been dead for four to five days, authorities said.

There were no obvious signs of foul play and an autopsy has been ordered, authorities said.

The child, who was malnourished, was transported to the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital to be evaluated, authorities said.

Baton Rouge police were called to the scene by apartment managers who asked that they check on that particular apartment.

The apartment is located in the 1600 block of North Boulevard near South 16 street.

Police said they have located the father of the boy, who lives in Texas.

Authorities say the woman was living in Baton Rouge after being displaced from her residence in Lake Charles, a city hit by two hurricanes and severe flooding in the past year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.