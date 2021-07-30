Charter school superintendent explains why mask are being required

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With COVID-19 numbers on the climb, some local schools are creating new recommendations for mask-wearing.

Lake Charles Charter Schools are taking steps to stop the spread of the virus, in hopes that in-person learning can continue. The superintendent said the upcoming school year is going to look similar to the last in regards to following the CDC’s recommendations on Covid protocols.

Starting the first day of class on August 13, students and staff are required to wear masks inside Lake Charles charter school facilities until at least September 3. The school will use that time to develop future plans following what happens regarding the rate of transmission during that period.

Superintendent Henry Mancuso said it’s better to be safe than sorry when following CDC recommendations.

In addition to classrooms, students will be required to wear their masks on the bus and other school common areas. Physical distancing of six feet will also continue to be expected in the charter schools.

“That mask is going to give us the assurance of a safe learning environment,” Mancuso said. “There will be some push back, but the point that we will continue to make certainly is, ‘We do not want to go back to virtual learning.’ And if we were to have an outbreak, you know, that might be the push that we have to have.”

He adds though some parents may disagree, the precautions are in place to preserve things like in-person learning, sports and other activities.

“So, we’re going to continue to speak to those larger issues, hoping that the parents will at least respect the decision, even if they disagree with it,” Mancuso said.

As for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, its approach for the latest CDC recommendations is as follows:

“As we have been since March of 2020, we are closely monitoring all guidance and mandates released at both a national and state level. Following this week’s release from the CDC, we continue to encourage and strongly recommend mask wearing. In accordance with federal guidelines, masks will be required on school buses. We will monitor all mandates implemented by the Louisiana Department of Education and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. As we’ve all seen since the beginning of the pandemic, changes are happening at a rapid rate which greatly impacts planning and decision-making at a local level. We will continue to notify our families and stakeholders of any and all developments.”

