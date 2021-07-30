Bid for third water well awarded at Sulphur Special Council meeting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - As the Sulphur water woes continue, city officials are in the hot seat. In a special meeting held Thursday, the city awarded the lowest bid for a third water well at the Verdine Water Treatment Plant.

Tensions between the City of Sulphur and residents are boiling, as concerns about the water persist. It’s a problem Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay says started in 2019.

“We began to get some iron breakthrough at our plant, and it was, of course, going into the distribution system,” Mayor Danahay said. “At that point, we decided to go ahead and change the filter media out in the existing vessels at the Verdine Street Water Plants.”

Efforts to fix the brown water issue began in early 2020 but were halted as a result of the hurricane.

“Because of the storms, [we] finished it in late 2020,” Mayor Danahy said. “That was the first step, with the intention of changing out he filter vessels completely - all eight of them thereafter. Wich we have already awarded the bid, and it’s in the process of being constructed right now.”

“Currently, we have two wells, we’re going to extend that to a third well. This will be the third well in operation. So, we think that this is going to be the step forward in the comprehensive plan that we put forth to improve the water situation at the Verdine Street Water Plant,” Mayor Danahay said at the Special City Council meeting.

Thursday, Sulphur City Council met in a special meeting to award the lowest bid for the construction of a third water well.

“This well here, we feel like will bring in a better quality of water,” Mayor Danahay said. " In addition to that, one of the last steps we will do is a pre-treatment system, which will actually take a lot of the iron content out of the water prior to even going into the filter system.”

Mayor Danahay said they expect the new filters to be in place by the end of the year and the pre-treatment system to be installed in 2022.

