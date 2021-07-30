50/50 Thursdays
Bee swarm from 100-pound hive leaves 1 dead, several injured

One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.
One person is dead, and others injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.(North Fire District via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (Gray News) - One person is dead, and others are injured after a massive bee swarm in Arizona.

First responders were called to the scene around noon on Thursday, according to a post from the Northwest Fire District.

A massive open hive, believed to have weighed about 100 pounds, was found in a tree near the scene of the swarm.

It’s believed that three people, who were passing by the area, were stung more than 100 times, according to an AP report. They were given medical treatment and the Northwest Fire District reported one of the victims later died as a result of his injuries.

The fire protection service reported three of its firefighters were also stung while responding. One was stung 60 times and was hospitalized. He has since been released. The other 2 didn’t need medical treatment.

Traffic was blocked as emergency personnel removed the bees, according to KOLD-TV. The Marana Police Department later reported bee handlers had removed the hive and killed a majority of the bees.

