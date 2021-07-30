2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall

BROOKLYN (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones has been selected in the second round, No. 35 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, Jones was named an AP Third Team All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2021 season, Jones averaged 11.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

