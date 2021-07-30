50/50 Thursdays
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall

2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos(Crimson Tide Photos | Alabama Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones has been selected in the second round, No. 35 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last season, Jones was named an AP Third Team All-American and was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year.

During the 2021 season, Jones averaged 11.2 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

