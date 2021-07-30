16-year-old arrested in connection with Huber Park shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Huber Park on Tuesday, July 27.

Two people were injured in the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old male was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The 16-year-old is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

“We continue to see a number of juveniles committing criminal acts with firearms,” Fondel said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance with curbing these incidents. Please lock up and secure any weapons you may have in your residence or vehicle.”

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact the lead investigators on the case - Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie - at (337) 491-1311.

