50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

16-year-old arrested in connection with Huber Park shooting

Around noon Wednesday police and a crime scene investigator appeared to be looking for...
Around noon Wednesday police and a crime scene investigator appeared to be looking for additional evidence on the 4th Avenue border of Huber Park.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Huber Park on Tuesday, July 27.

Two people were injured in the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The 16-year-old male was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. The 16-year-old is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

“We continue to see a number of juveniles committing criminal acts with firearms,” Fondel said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance with curbing these incidents. Please lock up and secure any weapons you may have in your residence or vehicle.”

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact the lead investigators on the case - Sgt. Dustin Fontenot and Sgt. Joe Savoie - at (337) 491-1311.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

Joe Fields cooks chicken to sell from one of two food trucks he and his wife operate since...
Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project announced for small businesses, workers and families.
St. Louis Catholic High School
St. Louis High School granted $2 million for temporary classrooms
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’ largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Long-term recovery meeting canceled; comments extended until Aug. 13