Yoga Center of Lake Charles is back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -If you’re looking for ways to get through that almost Friday slump, you may want to consider yoga.

Some studies show that yoga is thought to alleviate some of that stress.

Well, Yoga of Lake Charles officially reopened its doors for the first time in almost a year and a half and they’re hoping to alleviate some of that unwanted stress.

While they’re reopening their doors, they are reopening with mandates in place.

Owner Chelsea Beodreaux is recommending masks to her participants for now, but she keeps a close eye on requirements made by the CDC and Governor John Bel Edwards.

Right now, yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m..

