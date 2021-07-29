50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two SWLA educators honored when Board of Education announces principals, teachers of year

Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School...
Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School Principal of the Year, and Kaitlyn Richard, a second-grade teacher at South Beauregard, was named the Louisiana Elementary School Teacher of the Year.(Louisiana Board of Education)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu principal and a Beauregard teacher have received some of the top honors for educators in Louisiana.

Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School Principal of the Year, and Kaitlyn Richard, a second-grade teacher at South Beauregard, was named the Louisiana Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

The Louisiana Department of Education recently released a full list of teachers and principals of the year.

The Overall Teacher of the Year is Annelise Cassar Tedesco at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish.

The Overall Principal of the Year is Marco French at Queensborough Elementary School in Shreveport.

Lorie Miller, in Allen Parish, and Courtney King, in Cameron Parish, were semifinalists for Teacher of the Year.

Selena Gomes, in Jeff Davis Parish, was a semifinalist for Principal of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Latest News

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 29, 2021
McNeese State University
McNeese college of education approved for mentor program
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an aged photo of Joe Constance, who is...
Company uses DNA to create aged photo of Joe Constance
Yoga Center of Lake Charles is back
Yoga Center of Lake Charles is back