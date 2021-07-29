Two SWLA educators honored when Board of Education announces principals, teachers of year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu principal and a Beauregard teacher have received some of the top honors for educators in Louisiana.

Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School Principal of the Year, and Kaitlyn Richard, a second-grade teacher at South Beauregard, was named the Louisiana Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

The Louisiana Department of Education recently released a full list of teachers and principals of the year.

The Overall Teacher of the Year is Annelise Cassar Tedesco at Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish.

The Overall Principal of the Year is Marco French at Queensborough Elementary School in Shreveport.

Lorie Miller, in Allen Parish, and Courtney King, in Cameron Parish, were semifinalists for Teacher of the Year.

Selena Gomes, in Jeff Davis Parish, was a semifinalist for Principal of the Year.

