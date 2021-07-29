SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2021.

Ronald Jermaine Jones, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Benito Guevara Ibarra, 56, Harlingen, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evan Kade Hermann, 28, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Delaney Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Elgar Ortega-Pena, 29, Los Angeles, CA: Battery; burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Dawnysa Joubert, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic battery.

Deshawndo Dewight Williams Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; possession of a firearm by a felon; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Anibal Angel Duffield, 52, Sulphur: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Roddy Sky Blackburn, 47, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000; no license for home improvements; contractor fraud under $25,000 (2 charges).

Derrick Jean Berry, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Christopher Glenn Lassien, 47, Vinton: Probation violation.

Jessica Anne Prudhomme, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Brandon Demars Stevens, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Davonn Antonio Warren, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Michael Steven Syron, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegally supplying a felon with ammunition.

Deion Jardan McTier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; obstruction of justice.

Jessie Antoine II, 40, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (2 charges); no seat belt; contempt of court.

