50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 28, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 28, 2021.

Ronald Jermaine Jones, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Benito Guevara Ibarra, 56, Harlingen, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evan Kade Hermann, 28, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon.

Delaney Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Trespassing.

Elgar Ortega-Pena, 29, Los Angeles, CA: Battery; burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Dawnysa Joubert, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic battery.

Deshawndo Dewight Williams Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; possession of a firearm by a felon; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Anibal Angel Duffield, 52, Sulphur: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Roddy Sky Blackburn, 47, Westlake: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (3 charges); theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000; no license for home improvements; contractor fraud under $25,000 (2 charges).

Derrick Jean Berry, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of battery of a dating partner; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Christopher Glenn Lassien, 47, Vinton: Probation violation.

Jessica Anne Prudhomme, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Brandon Demars Stevens, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Davonn Antonio Warren, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.

Michael Steven Syron, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegally supplying a felon with ammunition.

Deion Jardan McTier, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; obstruction of justice.

Jessie Antoine II, 40, Lake Charles: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image (2 charges); no seat belt; contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Latest News

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 29, 2021
Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School...
Two SWLA educators honored when Board of Education announces principals, teachers of year
McNeese State University
McNeese college of education approved for mentor program
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an aged photo of Joe Constance, who is...
Company uses DNA to create aged photo of Joe Constance
Yoga Center of Lake Charles is back
Yoga Center of Lake Charles is back