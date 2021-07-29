Sulphur contractor accused of fraud

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur contractor has been arrested after being accused of fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received the complaint on April 16.

During their investigation, the victim told detectives she’d hired Jeffery S. McDowell, Jr., 27, through Absolute Roofing & Remodeling to do construction work at her residence. She says in February she paid McDowell half the money for the construction up-front. But prior to completing the job he contacted her and requested her to pay the rest.

Detectives say McDowell cashed the check for the remaining balance but did not return to complete the job. Further investigation, showed that McDowell did not have a valid contractor’s license.

On June 10, a warrant was signed for McDowell’s arrest by Judge Tony Fazzio.

He was arrested in Texas on July 21 and extradited to the Calcasieu Correctional Center for residential contractor fraud under $25,000, failure to have a license for home improvements, and exploration of the informed. He was later released on a $55,000 bond.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office request residents who believe they may have been the victims of contractor fraud to contact them at 437-3405.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.