Sulphur bank employee accused of 33 counts of fraud

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been arrested after being accused of 33 counts of fraud, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their detectives received a complaint from a local bank in Sulphur about an employee committing fraud on July 14, 2021.

During their investigation of the incident, detectives were told Barbara A. Chaisson, 55, had been transferring money from numerous accounts and making withdrawals without authorization. Detectives say Chaisson made over 30 of these transactions between January of 2019 and June 2021, totaling over $120,000.

A warrant was issued for Chaisson’s arrest on July 27 and was arrested later that same day.

Chaisson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 33 counts of computer fraud, 33 counts of bank fraud, and theft of over $25,000. She has since been released on a $96,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.