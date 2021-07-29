State police investigating crash on I-10 West between Sulphur, Vinton; traffic backed up over five miles

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they are currently investigating a crash on I-10 Westbound between Sulphur and Vinton that is backing up traffic over five miles.

Troop D is investigating a crash with injuries on I-10 Westbound between Sulphur and Vinton (about 12 1/2 miles from the Texas state line), according to state police.

Traffic is currently backed up over five miles, and motorists can expect delays as authorities work to clear the scene, according to state police.

State police say traffic conditions may be checked online at www.511la.org, by calling 511 anywhere in Louisiana, or by using the free 511 app.

