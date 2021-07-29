Sheriff Tony Mancuso attends Louisiana Sheriffs’ and wardens’ Conference in Florida

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 Louisiana Sheriffs’ and Wardens’ Conference.

“It’s a little bit of everything, in my opinion,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

And it’s where you can find Sheriff Tony Mancuso along with other sheriffs.

“It’s something that I value personally, the time I get to spend here for both learning and networking and making sure we’re all learning from each other, how to solve some of these problems in-depth, the difficulties that we face now in law enforcement.”

For Sheriff Mancuso, he also attends meetings for committees he’s in.

“It’s several meetings regarding business for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, but it’s also classes,” he said. “We have to have 12 hours of continuing education every year, and this is an opportunity to get five of those hours here at this particular seminar.”

Classes, which, among other things, give them a chance to learn more about their jobs.

“The legislative auditor was here giving us lessons and best practices from a business aspect of our being sheriff,” he said. “Yesterday we were on the law enforcement side, we had crowd control and large demonstrations, and, you know, what to expect and what works and what doesn’t work.”

And while I was on the phone with Mancuso, he did want to remind people we are in hurricane season.

“Make sure you have a plan, and some type of avenue to protect you and your family should something happen again, we’re going to cross our fingers and hope that that doesn’t happen.”

And he did have one other reminder.

“Covid is active, I have received my vaccine, and my family has received their vaccines, and I know some people are skeptical of this, but forget all the external things that are happening, and talk to your health care provider.”

Sheriff Mancuso is expected to return home later this week.

