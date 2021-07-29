Seven people accused of cutting, stealing wires from active utility poles

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - An eight-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of seven people accused of cutting and stealing wires from active utility poles, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

From December 2020 until recently, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives have been conducting investigations in reference to thefts of utility wires in the Vinton, Sulphur, and Moss Bluff areas, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

During the investigations, it was discovered the suspects were cutting live wires from active utility poles, causing the loss of services for residents in the area where the thefts occurred, according to Vincent.

Vincent says the wires were then stripped of the plastic casing and the metal inside was sold as scrap.

The investigation also revealed the suspects were removing rolls of wiring from locations where utility companies were working on repairs to damaged wires, according to Vincent.

The eight-month investigation resulted in the arrest of seven suspects.

Vincent says the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center between May and July:

Thomas R. Manuel, 38, Orange, TX: Attempted theft $1,000 - $5,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000. $70,000 bond .

Gene A. Constance, 43, Vinton: Theft less than $1,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000; possession of CDS IV; possession of marijuana; possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. $20,500 bond .

Spencer D. Conner, Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; criminal damage to property $1,000-$50,000. $11,000 bond .

Daniel L. Johns, 19, Sulphur: Attempted theft $1,000 - $5,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000. $25,000 bond .

John D. Mitchener, 48, Vinton: Theft $1,000 - $5,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000. $25,000 bond .

Mark A. Guillory, 56, Orange, TX: Theft $1,000 - $5,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000. $25,000 bond .

Samantha L. Miller, 30, Ragley: Attempted theft $1,000 - $5,000; criminal damage to property $1,000 - $50,000. $25,000 bond.

The investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected, according to Vincent.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information related to these thefts to contact lead detectives Lukas Josker at 491-3762 or Jill Feverjean at 602-6811.

