Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis comment on Michael Thomas’ surgery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints get set to start training camp 2021, they’ll do so without star wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas had surgery in June to repair an ankle injury. The timing of that surgery has been a source of major confusion. Head coach Sean Payton seemed frustrated about it.

“It’s disappointing and we’ll work through it with the other players that are here,” Payton said. “But the surgery took place and obviously we would have liked that to have happened earlier than later. And, quite honestly, it should have.”

General manager Mickey Loomis had a more diplomatic explanation.

“You know we get to the minicamp and it wasn’t quite right,” Loomis said. “So we had to make a call and collectively made the call to have the surgery in June. Look, obviously with hindsight we would’ve preferred that surgery to be earlier, in February or March. But it wasn’t. It is what it is.”

