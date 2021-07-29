McNeese college of education approved for mentor program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Burton College of Education at McNeese State University has been approved to partner with a national mentor program that will begin this fall.

The Call Me MISTER program was created by Clemson University and is designed to recruit more men of color to become elementary or childhood education teachers.

“Only 2% percent of the nation’s teachers are men of color,” says Dr. Terri Simpson, director for the Ann Rosteet Hurley Center for the Advancement of Quality Education. “Research proves that students of color do better in school when they are taught by someone who looks like them. This program has the potential to change lives.”

According to Simpson, students selected for the program will receive a scholarship as well as support and assistance from mentors to support their efforts to become effective teachers and community leaders. Dr. Ked Nicholas, dean of students at McNeese, will serve as the program’s lead mentor.

“Each student will be paired with both a university and a community mentor to encourage leadership skills,” says Dr. Simpson. “To enter the program, students must be accepted to McNeese, meet the criteria to enter the Burton College of Education, and complete an application process to become a MISTER.”

The college expects to welcome up to three students into the program this fall. In addition to developing leadership skills, students will also participate in both university and community service projects as well as work within local schools.

“Part of being a leader is giving back to others,” says Simpson. “We want our students to excel in their careers and be change agents in their communities. The MISTER program teaches life and leadership skills and promotes the impact of our candidates on PK-12 students and the community.”

For more information on the Call Me MISTER program, you can contact Dr. Angel Ogea, college dean, at aogea@mcneese.edu.

