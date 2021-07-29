50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Juvenile Justice suspends visitations

(KFYR)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a recent press release, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice said all in-person family visitations at their secure care facilities are suspended until further notice.

Per the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice:

Due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, OJJ will begin limiting the number of visitors, contractors and deliveries on secure care campuses until further notice. As of July 27, 2021, all in person family visitation is suspended. Video visitation will continue.

OJJ will be working examining data and guidance from state and national public health officials to determine when it will be appropriate for visitation to resume.

As since the beginning of the pandemic, all individuals entering secure care facilities will be screened per public health guidelines including temperature checks. PPE continues to be distributed throughout the secure care facilities.

Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has been determined.

The Office of Juvenile Justice is working closely with its medical provider, Wellpath and guidance from the Louisiana Office of Public Health to determine the most appropriate testing and treatment protocols for youth and staff.

