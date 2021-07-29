Left lane blocked on I-10 East over Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The left lane on I-10 East over the Calcasieu River Bridge is currently blocked due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The left lane remains blocked I-10 East on the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion is approaching five miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.