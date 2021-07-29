LCPD investigating shooting in Huber Park area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people went to the hospital after a shooting at or near Huber park about 5 p.m. Tuesday, but Lake Charles Police are releasing few details.

Police say two people were shot; however, their injuries are not life-threatening. No word if they are still hospitalized or have been treated and released.

Police were back at the scene on the 4th Avenue border of Huber Park, where they seemed to be looking for additional evidence in the shooting.

Police are tight-lipped about their investigation, but most in the neighborhood are aware of the shooting. There’s concern since the park is a key recreational facility.

Resident Stephanie Thomas said she heard the shots fired.

“I just heard the shots and I had my daughter, who was in her car, sitting in her car,” Thomas said. “So, I hurried up and ran to the front of the house, and I saw a bunch of kids scattering out. And I didn’t know what was going on. But I actually heard the shots. So, told my kids to come inside, because I didn’t know where the gunshots were.”

All ages play at the park and at nearby homes. So, such violence is a big concern.

“I have a 6-year-old, I have a 15-year-old, and they go play at that park pretty much throughout the week,” Thomas said. “It’s just a horrific thing that you can have a park literally for kids to play at and kids come or grownups come, or whatever, with weapons to harm people.”

Thomas hopes people with information to help police in the investigation will tell what they know.

“It’s very important. I would say, think about if it were your child, what would you want?” Thomas said.

Police ask anyone with more information to come forward. Police also ask any business or residents with a security camera to contact Sgt. Dustin Fontenot at 337-491-1311 if they have any surveillance video that might help in the investigation.

Police say that’s all they can release since it’s an active investigation.

