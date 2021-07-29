50/50 Thursdays
LCPD honors service of retired K9 officer

K9 Jocko of the Lake Charles Police Dept.
K9 Jocko of the Lake Charles Police Dept.(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department recently honored the service of a retired member of their K9 Division, K9 Jocko, Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux of LCPD said.

K9 Jocko, a six-year-old Belgian Malinois, retired from the Department on June 23 after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, Desormeaux said.

Working with handler Sgt. Michael Treadway, K9 Jocko received his commission in January 2019 and was directly responsible for approximately 20 criminal apprehensions during his short career. K9 Jocko was titled through the Royal Dutch Police Dog Association and Certified by the National Police Canine Association for Patrol and Narcotics, Desormeaux said.

Upon his retirement, K9 Jocko continued to live with Sgt. Treadway and his family, whom he shared an extremely close bond with, Desormeaux said. He was a loving and gentle companion to his family. K9 Jocko enjoyed his last days with his family until his End of Watch on July 28.

