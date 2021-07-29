KYKZ 96 seeking food donations for annual Campout for a Cause

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KYKZ 96 Radio kicked off its annual Campout for a Cause at 6:00 this morning.

In an effort to help alleviate food insecurities, they are celebrating Christmas in July now through Saturday.

All proceeds go to Abraham’s Tent. They are accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, frozen meats, as well as turkeys and hams.

Donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

· Friday, July 30 - Rouses in Moss Bluff

· Saturday, July 31 - Rouses in Lake Charles

On-air personality Ashley Reed says food security extends much further than around the holidays.

