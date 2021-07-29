50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

KYKZ 96 seeking food donations for annual Campout for a Cause

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KYKZ 96 Radio kicked off its annual Campout for a Cause at 6:00 this morning.

In an effort to help alleviate food insecurities, they are celebrating Christmas in July now through Saturday.

All proceeds go to Abraham’s Tent. They are accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, frozen meats, as well as turkeys and hams.

Donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

· Friday, July 30 - Rouses in Moss Bluff

· Saturday, July 31 - Rouses in Lake Charles

On-air personality Ashley Reed says food security extends much further than around the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Weather pattern changing, less rain likely for a few days
Starting the first day of class on August 13, students and staff are required to wear masks...
VIDEO: Charter school superintendent explains why mask are being required
The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found.
UPDATE: Man missing from Todd Jude Lane has been found