50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Harris and group members wore masks after the CDC's newly released guidance.(Source: CNN)
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that efforts to address root causes of migration from three Central American countries won’t produce immediate results as she unveiled a broad strategy that expands on principles the Biden administration previously outlined.

Harris said the United States alone cannot tackle deep-seated motives for people to leave Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including corruption, violence and poverty. The governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea, along with the United Nations, have committed to joining the push, she said without elaborating.

The plan, which avoids deadlines, supports short-term relief for migration pressures like extreme weather while committing sustained attention to long-term motivations for people to leave their countries.

“We will build on what works, and we will pivot away from what does not work,” Harris wrote in an introduction to the 20-page plan. “It will not be easy, and progress will not be instantaneous, but we are committed to getting it right.”

Harris noted that she recently traveled to Guatemala, “where one of the largest challenges is corruption.” On Tuesday, the Biden administration said it suspended cooperation with Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office after the firing of the agency’s top anti-corruption prosecutor, saying it “lost confidence” in the country’s willingness to fight corruption.

The White House also released a “Collaborative Migration Management Strategy,” which President Joe Biden ordered in February to outline how the United States will work with other countries to address migration flows. The 14-page document summarizes earlier announcements and espouses goals that Biden and top aides have outlined before. They include expanding protections and job opportunities in countries where people are leaving, creating more legal pathways to come to the United States and fostering “secure and humane management of borders.”

Harris’ task, which Biden assumed when he was President Barack Obama’s vice president, is enormous in scope and complexity, and the administration has struggled for short- and long-term responses.

U.S. border authorities reported large numbers of arrivals at the Mexican border in June, with significant increases in people arriving in families and children traveling alone. The trend appears to be continuing in July, when soaring temperatures often deter people from coming.

A group of 509 migrants from Central and South America turned themselves in Monday night in Hidalgo, Texas, hours after another group of 336 migrants was encountered nearby, said Brian Hastings, the Border Patrol sector chief in Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it resumed fast-track deportations, known as expedited removals, for “certain” families that don’t express fear of being returned home. While it never announced a suspension, many families that enter the country illegally have been getting released in the United States with orders to appear in immigration court or report to immigration authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Latest News

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 29, 2021
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that Sen. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pushing federal workers to get vaccinated
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen suffers rare spinal injury during surfing lesson
Ronnie Harvey Jr., principal at Washington-Marion, was named the Louisiana High School...
Two SWLA educators honored when Board of Education announces principals, teachers of year