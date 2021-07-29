50/50 Thursdays
Four men accused of stealing copper from vacant hotel and selling it, according to officials

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four men are accused of stealing and selling copper, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and detectives learned three of the four suspects were staying in a vacant hotel while completely stripping copper from the building.

On July 26, authorities say they responded to a call regarding several suspects removing copper wire and piping from a vacant hotel located on West Prien Lake Road.

“Kelly Esthay, Luke Fabry, Seth Cart, and Anthony Douvio were all arrested and charged,” Commander Billy Chapman said.

Authorities say three of the four suspects were staying at the hotel without the owner’s permission while they were stripping the building and air conditioning units of copper.

The hotel has been vacant since last year after receiving damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. A further investigation led deputies to their fourth suspect.

“Of the defendants that were arrested, Anthony Douvio, our investigation revealed that over the course of the last nine months, he has brought approximately 17,000 pounds of copper wire and tubing to a business in Texas and sold it,” Chapman said.

That’s approximately $70,000 in profit of stolen copper wire and tubing. When we asked Commander Chapman if vacant properties resulting from the hurricane have added to the growing problem, he said it’s a problem they’ve been battling.

“These are a few of the individuals we have arrested here recently, and we hope that with this press release that it’ll slow it down a bit,” Chapman said.

The sheriff’s office says they are actively working on several other similar cases, but arrests have not been made.

