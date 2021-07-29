50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Weather pattern changing, less rain likely for a few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was hot and humid with heat indices reaching the low 100s in most areas. Rain was once again limited, although showers and storms could form before sunset. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will feel much warmer with heat indices well above 80 degrees in most areas.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Friday will be the beginning of a slightly drier pattern thanks to an upper level high moving back southeastward toward our area. That will make it more difficult for rain to form, for now I am reducing the rain chance to 20% for Saturday and Sunday. If the high does not get close enough we may still have some isolated showers and that is why I left a small chance of rain in the forecast. As always we will continue to monitor the forecast and I encourage you to check back for updates.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

By next week it is looking more likely that the upper level high will slide back to the west as an upper level trough of low pressure moves south in our direction. This trough could push a weak cold front south toward our area by Tuesday. I do NOT expect this front to bring any real change in temperatures, but it may bring an uptick in rain chances for early next week.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any development over the next week or so.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: Storms around SWLA through this evening