50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect today but some cooling storms return by afternoon

By Ben Terry
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A repeat hot and humid day returns to Southwest Louisiana as yet another heat advisory issued for the entire viewing area from noon until 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Expect the heat to build quickly this morning as high levels of humidity make for a heat index between 105 and 110 by early afternoon. Make sure to take your heat precautions today if working outside after sunrise.

The good news is that we will see the return chance of a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon that will help out some with the heat. The rain chances today are at 40% and the storms that develop will be scattered in coverage, ending around sunset. This is a slightly better chance than yesterday, but still not everyone will be lucky enough for a cooling thunderstorm.

Heading into Friday, the chances of rain will begin to gradually decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region through the weekend. Tomorrow’s rain chances are at around 30% for those summertime scattered afternoon storms. Chances drop to 20% on Saturday as the heat and humidity will be the big story. By Sunday, a few more afternoon storms begin to return in advance of more rain early next week.

A rare early-August cool front will move into the state by early next week. Ahead of this front, scattered thunderstorms will begin increasing in coverage by Monday and especially on Tuesday as the front arrives. This will be a weak front and it could stall somewhere near our coastline through Wednesday, keeping more scattered showers and thunderstorms around through mid-week. If we’re lucky, a slight reduction in humidity levels will be possible by mid to late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory today as fewer storms return this afternoon
.
Wade's First Alert Video Forecast: Storms around SWLA through this evening
.
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Video Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More summertime storms on the way this afternoon