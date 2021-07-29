FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect today but some cooling storms return by afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A repeat hot and humid day returns to Southwest Louisiana as yet another heat advisory issued for the entire viewing area from noon until 7 p.m. by the National Weather Service. Expect the heat to build quickly this morning as high levels of humidity make for a heat index between 105 and 110 by early afternoon. Make sure to take your heat precautions today if working outside after sunrise.

The good news is that we will see the return chance of a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon that will help out some with the heat. The rain chances today are at 40% and the storms that develop will be scattered in coverage, ending around sunset. This is a slightly better chance than yesterday, but still not everyone will be lucky enough for a cooling thunderstorm.

Heading into Friday, the chances of rain will begin to gradually decrease as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region through the weekend. Tomorrow’s rain chances are at around 30% for those summertime scattered afternoon storms. Chances drop to 20% on Saturday as the heat and humidity will be the big story. By Sunday, a few more afternoon storms begin to return in advance of more rain early next week.

A rare early-August cool front will move into the state by early next week. Ahead of this front, scattered thunderstorms will begin increasing in coverage by Monday and especially on Tuesday as the front arrives. This will be a weak front and it could stall somewhere near our coastline through Wednesday, keeping more scattered showers and thunderstorms around through mid-week. If we’re lucky, a slight reduction in humidity levels will be possible by mid to late next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

