Elton residents call for rebuild of Bel Oil bridge

Many have concerns of what would happen if there was an emergency
By Haley Weger
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Bel Oil bridge was shut down after Hurricane Laura, almost a year ago. Residents in the area are calling for the bridge to be repaired not only because it caused burden in their lives, but also because they worry about the many locals with serious health conditions.

Marian Treme and Wilma Jeans are two locals who expressed their concerns of what would happen in an emergency situation.

“We have sick people that live here and if a first responder or a fire truck has to come this way, they get to the bridge and it’s closed. They have to go all the way around. By the time they get here we could burn to death or we could die,” Marian said.

Wilma said the bridge shutdown is just an inconvenience for her personally, but that she worries about her neighbors that have various health conditions.

One of their neighbors is a double amputee, and has a home health nurse come to his house every day. Another neighbor has serious heart conditions, which keeps him in and out of the hospital constantly.

Marian’s husband goes in three times a week at 4:30 a.m. for dialysis. She worries if there was ever a flood, or an emergency, that she wouldn’t be able to get her husband to his appointments on time without being able to travel on the bridge.

“If he doesn’t have the treatment it makes him deathly sick,” Marian said.

Without the bridge, they have to travel back to the highway, and enter the neighborhood through a different route.

Both Marian and Wilma say they have tried contacting local police and the mayor, but there is no word yet when exactly the bridge will be finished.

Locals say their biggest concern is the safety and health of their neighbors, but that the bridge has also become an eye-sore.

In the past year, it has become overgrown with weeds, fallen trees, and trashed with dead fish, old clothes and fast food cups.

“We need somebody to help, somebody to listen to us, somebody to hear our story because we’ve been fighting this for over a year,” said Marian.

We reached out to the Randy J. Ringuet, Parish Road Administrator with Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury, to see if we could get an idea of when the re-build would begin.

Ringuet told us, “The bridge has been awarded a contractor, and waiting on materials to start rebuilding new bridge. Contractor states materials are 6 weeks out. As soon as materials are in, construction will begin. People in the Elton Area can call The Jefferson Davis Police Jury office for any questions and updates.”

Marian said she hopes the bridge is repaired soon, so her and her neighbors can return to their normal schedules.

