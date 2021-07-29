COVID-19 in SWLA: July 29, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 4,413 new cases.
· 20 new deaths.
· 1,620 patients hospitalized (96 more than previous update).
· 37 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 152 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 88 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 99 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 29 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 15 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 19 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 22 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 24 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 19 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 27 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 47 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 20 percent of population vaccinated.
OAKDALE FCC
· 1 active case among inmates.
· 8 active cases among staff members.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.