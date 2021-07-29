COVID-19 in SWLA: July 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,413 new cases.

· 20 new deaths.

· 1,620 patients hospitalized (96 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 152 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 88 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 99 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 19 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 47 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

