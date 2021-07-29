50/50 Thursdays
Company uses DNA to create aged photo of Joe Constance

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an aged photo of Joe Constance, who is wanted in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Mary “Jeanette Duhon” in 2011. The photo was created by Parabon NanoLabs using DNA from Constance, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released an aged photo of Joe Constance, who is wanted in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Mary “Jeanette Duhon” in 2011.

The photo was created by Parabon NanoLabs using DNA from Constance, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The Sheriff’s Office previously employed Parabon NanoLabs in the cold case homicide Sierra Bouzigard, whose body was found on John Koonce Road in Moss Bluff in 2009. After releasing a photo created using DNA found at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the case.

“The company, Parabon NanoLabs, uses DNA phenotyping to predict the physical appearance of an individual,” Mancuso said. “They have the ability to produce a photograph of how the suspect would likely look today. They also have the ability to alter the photograph by changing the age and weight, along with other characteristics,” Mancuso said. “CPSO was the first law enforcement agency in the state to use this same company in 2015 to create a picture and profile of the unknown suspect in the Bouzigard homicide case; which ultimately led to solving the case.”

Mancuso said that in the coming months, the Sheriff’s Office will release further photographs of Constance with differing characteristics.

The Sheriff asks anyone with information on Constance to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or call the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 707-TIPS (8477).

