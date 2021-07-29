Charting every Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston pass from Saints practice #1

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston threw a combined 15 passes over three different team periods on a day where the Saints emphasized running the football. Hill ran with the first team, while Winston operated with the second team.

Here’s a breakdown of each throw.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats: 5-7

Team Period #1 (1-1)

Hill ran a play-action bootleg and hit Adam Trautman in the flat. Hill did a nice job of adjusting on the perimeter. Trautman was initially held up on the end as he was coming of out of his block to get to the flat. Hill had to jump a little to get the ball over the defender and into Trautman. The play gained 8-10 yards.

Team Period #2 (0-2)

Hill’s first incompletion came on a bootleg to his right. He threw a strike to Deonte Harris running a deep comeback but Harris couldn’t hold on. Patrick Robinson had decent coverage.

Two plays later, Hill misfired on an over route to Marquez Callaway. The ball was a little high and fell incomplete.

Team Period #3 (4-4)

Hill opened the period with a strong throw on a comeback route to Tre’Quan Smith. The play would have likely gained a first down.

Two plays later he threw a swing pass to Latavius Murray for a small gain.

Hill’s best play came next when he and Alvin Kamara executed a picture-perfect screen pass. The throw went to the right to Kamara who followed Erik McCoy and Andrus Peat for a big gain. The connection was significant given how little the two didn’t seem to be on the same page when Hill was in the lineup last season.

Hill’s final pass was a quick out route to Callaway for what appeared to be about a six-yard gain.

** On Hill’s second snap, he may have gotten sacked or gotten a big gain with his legs. Cam Jordan came around the edge and appeared to slow up as he got to Hill. It’s unclear if he touched Hill, who took off for a big gain.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats: 7-8

Team Period #1(1-1)

Winston’s lone pass during the period was a strike to Jalen McCleskey on a dig route over the middle of the field.

Team Period #2 (1-2)

Winston’s only incompletion of the day was a on a short throw to Kawaan Baker. Baker was well-covered as the ball appeared to be a little low.

However, he followed that up two plays later when connected with Juwan Johnson on a seven/corner route for a double-digit gain. Winston put nice touch on the pass.

Team Period #3 (5-5)

Winston finished his day with five straight completions. His first was a quick slant to McCleskey for a short gain.

The biggest gain of the day came when Winston found Deonte Harris on what looked like a double move for a touchdown. Harris beat Brian Poole in coverage. J.T. Gray was out of position to give any help.

His next throw was a deep out to Baker for a solid gain. He followed that up with another dig route to Chris Hogan for 15 yards. There’s a chance Ryan Glasgow sacked Winston on this play, but given the bang-bang nature, we’re scoring it a completion for Winston.

Winston closed out his day with another strong throw to Baker on a crosser.

Final Analysis

Winston’s final period was the most impressive of the day All in all, on a day that was a heavy run emphasis both quarterbacks executed well. I’m not very good at estimating yardage on a play, but it’s clear that Winston threw for more yards on Thursday.

