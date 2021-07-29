‘Biles did the right thing’: Local gymnastics coach reacts

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Olympic gymnast Simone Biles officially withdrew from two events, citing mental health concerns.

Some coaches agree with the Olympian’s decision to take a step back to prioritize mental health, especially in such a dangerous sport.

“This is definitely one of the most demanding sports there is. The physical preparation that goes into it is very high,” gymnastic coach Stacy Corbello said.

Corbello is also the owner of Mimi’s Tumble Bees Gymnastics. She says safety and happiness are a top priority for her athletes. Despite that, each gymnastic event is performed individually; although, she explains it really is a team sport.

“When a child gets hurt, it affects the whole team. When a child gets a new skill, it affects the whole team. So, their mental state is very important in them performing their gymnastics,” Corbello said.

Although this sport is physically demanding, that’s only half the battle. Many coaches and athletes argue that the mental state of the athlete fully affects how they perform, and to them, it’s more than just believing you can achieve the skill.

“The mental strain on these athletes - unless you’ve ever been in gymnastics - a lot of people don’t understand that,” Corbello said. “Some athletes that are not afraid of anything, but usually, at some point in time in their career, they’re going to hit a stumbling block where things aren’t as easy. And the higher the difficulty, the more mental preparation goes into doing certain skills.”

Corbello said the mental aspect of the sport is so intense, that sometimes even the best athletes need to take a step back.

That being said, as a coach, Corbello said she thinks Simone Biles did the right thing; an example her athletes can learn from.

“They can learn that their mental health and their physical health should come first before anything else,” Corbello said.

She adds that in the end, it’s not all about the medals and winning, but it’s about the time spent doing what you love and knowing when it’s the right time to take a step back.

