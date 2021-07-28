50/50 Thursdays
Welsh man arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

Akeem Jackson, 30, of Welsh, has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and...
Akeem Jackson, 30, of Welsh, has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and illegally discharging a weapon.

Akeem Jackson, 30, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident at the end of June, according to Ramby Cormier, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bond was set at $10,000.

Cormier said Jackson’s arrested was the result of an investigation into a report of the illegal discharge of a firearm on W. Second Street on June 27, 2021. After a warrant was issued for Jackson, he met with detectives at the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

