50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2021.

Harrison Machauer Morehouse, 24, Sulphur: Simple robbery, simple battery.

Bridgett Leigh Vanderziel, 36, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 39, Carencro: Resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse by aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Russell Joseph Murphy, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS II; expired plate; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Kimberly Monique Wilson, 52, Sulphur: Possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS III; marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Bryan Andrew Plemons, 31, Huntington, Texas: Contempt of court.

Ernest Wayne Dugas, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Tyler Denzell Lawson, 28, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

William Bradley Bertram, 22, Iowa: Contempt of Court.

Allyson Lorraine Lyons, 25, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS II; Marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Oda Soileau III, 50, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Randy Joe Smith, 61, Starks: 3 counts contempt of court.

Anthony Lamont Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS I; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbara Lejeune Chaisson, 55, Sulphur: Bank fraud; computer fraud; theft from $25,000 or more.

Kmonhe Davontez Kimble Young, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kayla Denise Hopkins, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by child endagerment.k

Richard Franklin Luckie, 57, Jeanerette: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ronald Jermaine Jones, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Benito Guevarra Ibarra, 56, Harlingen, Texas: Possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
‘Biles did the right thing’: Local gymnastics coach reacts
Louisiana Juvenile Justice suspends visitations
All ages play at the park and at nearby homes. So, such violence is a big concern.
LCPD investigating shooting in Huber Park area
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather will return in a few days
“I believe it is better to be ‘safe than sorry,’” Mancuso said.
Lake Charles charter schools to require masks for students and staff inside school facilities