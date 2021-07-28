SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2021.

Harrison Machauer Morehouse, 24, Sulphur: Simple robbery, simple battery.

Bridgett Leigh Vanderziel, 36, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Marcus Dwayne Patterson, 39, Carencro: Resisting an officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; domestic abuse by aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Russell Joseph Murphy, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS II; expired plate; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Kimberly Monique Wilson, 52, Sulphur: Possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS III; marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Bryan Andrew Plemons, 31, Huntington, Texas: Contempt of court.

Ernest Wayne Dugas, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Tyler Denzell Lawson, 28, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

William Bradley Bertram, 22, Iowa: Contempt of Court.

Allyson Lorraine Lyons, 25, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of CDS II; Marijuana possession (14 grams or less).

Oda Soileau III, 50, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs.

Randy Joe Smith, 61, Starks: 3 counts contempt of court.

Anthony Lamont Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of CDS I; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbara Lejeune Chaisson, 55, Sulphur: Bank fraud; computer fraud; theft from $25,000 or more.

Kmonhe Davontez Kimble Young, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kayla Denise Hopkins, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by child endagerment.k

Richard Franklin Luckie, 57, Jeanerette: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ronald Jermaine Jones, 42, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Benito Guevarra Ibarra, 56, Harlingen, Texas: Possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia.

