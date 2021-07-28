50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Police Department’s National Night Out to happen on August 3rd

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -National Night Out events will be taking place next week and Sulphur Police have a lot of plans in the works for this year’s event.

This is a family event that police departments all over the country host for their communities. This year the event is carnival-themed.

The event will take place on August 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Cal Arena.

Captain for Sulphur Police Jason Gully said that this is the chance for their police officers to connect with people in the community.

“Usually when the public interacts with a police officer something is not right. They may be getting pulled over for speeding because they may be in a hurry or something may be going on at their house or in their neighborhood. It’s never in a positive way. So this is a chance for us to get out there and be positive,” said Gully.

At the event, there will be other local agencies like tactical vehicles, fire trucks, and more.

To host this event, it takes an army of sponsors and that includes Citgo, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Carl Vincent State Farm, Raising Cane’s, Sulphur Rotary Club, Hixon Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, Open Door Biker Church, Lake Charles Coca Cola, West Cal Arena and Events Center, Deep South Productions, Southern DJ Productions, and Sulphur High BETA Club.

