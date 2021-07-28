Staying safe in the summer heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re in the dog days of summer, and the heat advisories have started, but with all the work left to do outside, it is important you don’t let yourself get too overheated.

“I’ve been working in the heat since 2012,” said Jayme Carter. “So like, almost 10 years.”

Working in the lawn-care and party rental industry for Carter, his days are mostly spent out in the heat.

“Living in Louisiana, you have no choice but to get used to it, and you just have to know how to cope with it.”

And coping with it is exactly what he does.

“We have water in the truck,” he added. “I keep water, and we drink water, and we take breaks if we have to, and we try to beat the heat.”

But while the main danger isn’t for those who work outside all day — Medical doctor with Memorial Medical Group, Joshua Bacon says it’s for those who aren’t getting out often and are used to the air conditioning.

“They’re not prepared for the slightest,” said Dr. Bacon. “The main danger there is that you can become quickly dehydrated, your body can have a difficult time cooling itself off, especially with this high heat and high humidity, and that could wind up causing you to have heat-related injuries and illnesses.”

He says drinking plenty of water is important.

“Avoid sugary drinks. I know there are sports drinks, and such that they have a lot of sugar in them,” he said. “They say they’re full of electrolytes, but it’s basically like a soda with some minerals.”

And for those who are working long hours outside, this is what Dr. Bacon says to do.

“Taking a frequent break, 10 minutes, every hour or so, sit down, relax, find some shade, drink some water, lay down, even if you can,” he said. “Other things that are important, avoid the hottest part of the day.”

Something that Carter does.

“We try to start early so we can finish before the heatwave even starts,” he said. “Then if we have to get back out there, we’ll get back out there in the afternoon when the sun goes down, but that’s basically the main thing we do.”

Dr. bacon recommends those taking medications talk with their doctors about potential side effects, like dehydration, which can leave some more vulnerable to heat injures.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.