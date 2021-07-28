50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested in Los Angeles after a domestic disturbance that ended in officers tasing him.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened in the 22000 block of Mariano Street at around 2:50 a.m. on July 28.

Police arrived and requested Hayes remain outside of the residence while they spoke to the victim. In a press release, police say Hayes repeatedly tried to re-enter the house, despite officers blocking his path and issuing verbal commands for him to remain outside.

Back up was requested and while trying to handcuff the Pelicans player, Hayes broke free and pushed one of the officers into a wall, according to LAPD.

Hayes and the officers went to the ground, where he continued to resist officers. The struggle lasted two-and-half minutes, officials say.

Police tased Hayes twice, the release says, before being able to handcuff the 6′11″ NBA center.

A spokesperson from the Pelicans issued the following statement:

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes,” the spokesperson said. “We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Hayes was arrested for resisting arrest and taken to a hospital for treatment where he was later released. The officer was also treated and released from a local hospital.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall
LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24)
2021 NBA Draft: LSU guard Cam Thomas selected No.27 overall by the Nets
Virginia guard Trey Murphy III(25) hangs on the rim after dunking near Clemson senior forward...
2021 NBA Draft: Virginia’s Trey Murphy headed to the Pels via trade with Memphis
Pelicans welcome head coach Willie Green.
Willie Green comes ‘home’ to New Orleans