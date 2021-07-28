50/50 Thursdays
Ochsner becomes official healthcare provider for LHSAA; will also serve as title sponsor championship events

Ochsner Health and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) have agreed to a...
Ochsner Health and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) have agreed to a five-year partnership and Ochsner will become the official healthcare provider. They will also serve as the title sponsor for all 21 of LHSAA’s annual championship events(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The following information is from Ochsner Health.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) have agreed to a five-year partnership and Ochsner will become the official healthcare provider. They will also serve as the title sponsor for all 21 of LHSAA’s annual championship events, provide healthcare training and education for LHSAA member programs, and develop curriculum support for student-athletes interested in pursuing careers in healthcare and sports medicine.

“With our new partnership, Ochsner will leverage its best-in-class sports medicine program and statewide presence to support the LHSAA’s mission of offering safe athletic competition, while providing invaluable educational opportunities for all of the LHSAA’s stakeholders – students, families and coaches,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief medical officer, Ochsner Health. “We look forward to being on the sidelines and in the classrooms with Louisiana’s most talented student athletes.”

Founded in 1920, the LHSAA recognizes and promotes academics, the safety of participants, competition, sportsmanship, and the life-long values athletics fosters. It represents 404 member schools, 110,000 student-athletes and 10,000 coaches in Louisiana.

Ochsner will strengthen these numbers through the expertise of its more than 80 athletic trainers, who are all accredited allied healthcare professionals. They provide care to athletes under the guidance of the Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute’s 18 sports medicine physicians and orthopedic surgeons across Louisiana.

“As an association, we are thrilled to announce our healthcare partnership with Ochsner Health,” said Eddie Bonine, LHSAA Executive Director. “Ochsner’s commitment to the LHSAA will enable the association to continue to provide lasting memories and experiences for thousands of student-athletes throughout the state of Louisiana. We look forward to working together to provide beneficial healthcare and educational impacts to Louisiana student-athletes, schools, and the surrounding communities.”

“This is a unique opportunity for students, who will be introduced to sports medicine as a potential career path while they’re still in high school. As a product of New Orleans public schools, this partnership is extremely meaningful,” said Misty Suri, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon, Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute. “In the process, our partnership with LHSAA is transformed into a critical component of Ochsner’s Healthy State Initiative, our 10-year commitment to improve overall health in Louisiana.”

The LHSAA’s first Championship event of the 2021-22 school year begins Nov. 11, with the Ochsner LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament at the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center in Kenner.

