Man Fights Flames after Lightning Strikes His Home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gary Bourgeois heard a loud crash on July 12th at 4 a.m. that woke him up from a deep sleep. He quickly realized that crash was a lightning strike, and it had caught his house on fire.

Without hesitating, Gary started trying to control the flames.

“I ran out here and went outside and grabbed the hose, and came back and started fighting the fire,” said Gary.

He didn’t call 911 right away, but instead focused on putting the fire out alone.

“When I took off out of here, I didn’t think about the phone. I thought about the fire,” said Gary.

He said the fire burned so hot so quickly that it ignited bullets that were sitting on top of his fridge.

“When I came back inside from getting the hose I heard these noises. I had 22 bullets flying going pow, pow, pow because that’s how hot the fire was already. i had to open the door just a little bit, and stick the hose inside to make it stop,” Gary said.

It wasn’t until almost three hours later a neighbor drove by on her way to work and saw the flames and smoke coming out of Gary’s home. She called 911, and fire trucks rushed to help Gary fight the flames.

Gary said five fire trucks from different stations arrived quickly at his home, and went to work to put out the fire.

Gary’s daughter Joy Ponvelle lives in Alabama, and wasn’t able to be there to physically help her father after the tragedy. But, Joy knew even from over state lines she could still do something to help her dad.

“I thought it’s not just a home for him to rebuild, it’s his life. His memories, pictures,” said Joy.

Joy started a Go-Fund-Me account and shared it with family, friends, and local Facebook groups. Within two weeks, she raised over $1,000 to help her father rebuild.

She says $1,000 may seem like a lot of money, but they will need a lot more than that to try to replace everything in his home.

“It’s just unbelievable. You never think something like that is going to happen to you until it does,” Joy said.

Joy said it will take her father a long time to fully recover from this tragedy, but she has appreciated the help of friends, family, and even complete strangers.

“I have nightmares about the fire,” said Gary.

Gary is still working to rebuild his home, and says anything can help.

He is currently living in a camper in his front yard, that he said was donated by a friend. He also said a neighbor gave him wood that was repurposed from Hurricane Laura, that he has lined the whole inside of his home in.

His daughter Joy set up a Go-Fund-Me which you can donate to HERE. She also set up a donation site on Facebook which you can donate to HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.