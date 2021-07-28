50/50 Thursdays
LSU cancels 2021 TAF Coaches Caravan

LSU coach Ed Orgeron at an LSU Tiger Tour stop in Lake Charles in 2017.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron at an LSU Tiger Tour stop in Lake Charles in 2017.
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The 2021 LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Coaches Caravan was set to make a trip to Lake Charles on August 3 as part of a five-stop tour across the state to promote LSU athletics. However, the school announced Wednesday that the tour has been canceled this year due to “to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the state.”

LSU’s release also outlined that it received guidance from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee to cancel the event.

“The decision was based on the safety and welfare of the LSU coaches, student-athletes and staff members,” the school stated in the release. “LSU student-athletes are set to report back to campus next week for preseason practice for many of the fall sports.”

Lake Charles’ Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar was scheduled to be the second stop of the tour next week to pair with Covington, Lafayette, Shreveport and Houston, TX. This was set to be the caravan’s first stop in Southwest Louisiana since May of 2017.

