50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles woman dies in crash on 210 near Cove Lane

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Meghan Marcantel, 28, of Lake Charles, according to...
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Meghan Marcantel, 28, of Lake Charles, according to Keenum.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman died in a single-vehicle crash on 210 westbound near Cove Lane Tuesday, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Meghan Marcantel, 28, of Lake Charles, was killed in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman.

Marcantel was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander on 210 westbound when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Keenum. The vehicle flipped onto the roof and struck a center concrete median, ejecting Marcantel, Keenum said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
‘Biles did the right thing’: Local gymnastics coach reacts
Louisiana Juvenile Justice suspends visitations
All ages play at the park and at nearby homes. So, such violence is a big concern.
LCPD investigating shooting in Huber Park area
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather will return in a few days
“I believe it is better to be ‘safe than sorry,’” Mancuso said.
Lake Charles charter schools to require masks for students and staff inside school facilities