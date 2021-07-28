Lake Charles woman dies in crash on 210 near Cove Lane

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman died in a single-vehicle crash on 210 westbound near Cove Lane Tuesday, according to officials with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Meghan Marcantel, 28, of Lake Charles, was killed in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, according to Lt. Jeff Keenum, department spokesman.

Marcantel was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander on 210 westbound when she lost control of the vehicle, according to Keenum. The vehicle flipped onto the roof and struck a center concrete median, ejecting Marcantel, Keenum said.

