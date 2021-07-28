Lake Charles charter schools to require masks for students and staff inside school facilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In an email sent to school administrators, Henry Mancuso, superintendent of Lake Charles charters schools, said there are new COVID-19 guidelines in place for the upcoming school year.

Mancuso said with the start of school upon us and Covid cases trending in the “wrong direction”, the following guidelines will apply at all three charter schools in Lake Charles until September 3:

During faculty and staff orientation, unvaccinated faculty and staff should wear a mask for their own protection and the good of others. We will work with the “honor system” and will not require proof of vaccination.

Students and staff are required to wear masks inside the school facilities from the first day of classes until at least September 3. Developments between now and Labor Day will help us in developing plans for the future.

With the permission of the principal, an individual teacher with a small number of students in a class – who can physically distance by 6 feet – may allow students to remove their masks if the teacher is comfortable with the arrangement.

Students riding the bus to and/or from school are required to wear a mask on the bus.

“I believe it is better to be ‘safe than sorry,’” Mancuso said. “We have worked hard to ‘turn the page’ to begin the school year anew. No one wants to return to virtual learning. Creating a ‘hybrid program’ is not anyone’s desire.”

