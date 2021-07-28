IRS Community Assistance Visit in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Do you have questions about your taxes? Wednesday, the IRS is conducting a Community Assistance Visit. They will be able to offer face-to-face help with in-person services.

The local IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center is closed due to extensive hurricane damage. So, in efforts to help those who may have tax-related questions, the IRS is conducting a Community Assistance Visit event.

“We are here at the SEED Center to help people with whatever their IRS needs are,” Director of Field Assistance Charlotte Kieliszek said.

Kieliszek said they will offer assistance with many different services.

“We’ll be able to do transcripts, help with account issues, and do verification if they got one of the tax-payer protection letters,” Kieliszek said.

If you plan on attending, there a few items you will need to bring with you.

“They will need to bring a photo ID, and if they have a letter or notice that they need help with, they need to bring that with them,” Kieliszek said. “If we’ve asked them to verify their identity in a letter, the letter tells them what kind of documentation they need to bring with them.”

The IRS is partnering with the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneur and Economic Development (SEED) Center SWLA at McNeese State University. The SEED Center is located at 4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70605.

The IRS says taxpayers seeking help during the visit are encouraged to call 615-250-5324 to make an appointment; however, an appointment is not required.

