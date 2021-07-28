Four accused of stealing copper from hurricane-damaged hotel

50/50 Thursdays
Four men are accused of stealing copper from a hotel on W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, authorities said.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Four men are accused of stealing copper from a hurricane-damaged hotel on W. Prien Lake Road, authorities said.

Pieces of copper wire and piping were cut and air conditioners dismantled in order to remove copper, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said that after receiving a complaint around noon on July 26., detectives began investigating and found that three of the men had been staying at a building on the property without permission - Kelly R. Esthay, 51, and Seth M. Cart, 23, both of Lake Charles; and Luke E. Fabry, 29, of Round Up, Montana.

The investigation then led to the home of Anthony T. Douvio, 51, of Lake Charles, Vincent said. Detective executing a search warrant found a large amount of copper wire, pipes, and air conditioner coils, which had been stolen from the hotel, Vincent said.

Douvio has scrapped nearly $17,000 pounds of copper within the last seven months, according to Vincent.

Esthay, Fabry, and Cart were arrested for simple burglary; theft from $25,000 or more; and simple criminal damage to property. Judge Tony Fazzio set their bonds at $25,000.

Douvio was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 to $25,000. He was also arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, in connection to methamphetamine and a gun allegedly found at his residence. Fazzio set his bond at $79,000.

Det. John Coffman is the lead investigator.

