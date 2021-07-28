FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory back in place as fewer storms return this afternoon

Hour by hour heat index today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Waking up you can expect to see some sunshine to start the morning with temperatures in the middle 70s but quickly warming up quickly back into the 90s around midday as heat index values again top out around 105 this afternoon. The forecast calls for a little less coverage of storms today with rain chances reduced to 30%, but it still would be a good idea to pack along the umbrella just in case!

Futurecast (KPLC)

High temperatures today top out in the middle 90s, and with the heat index factored in, it should feel between 105 and 110 at times this afternoon. There is a heat advisory in place today from Noon until 7 p.m., and as we’ve said all week, you must take your heat precautions when working outdoors in this very humid air or face the consequences of heat related illness.

We’ll be back to a little better coverage of afternoon storms by the time we move into Thursday and Friday, but a ridge of high pressure building this weekend will bring fewer showers and storms to the area for Saturday and Sunday. That means the weekend should be a scorcher with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values back up to between 105 and 110.

Cool front next week? (KPLC)

Next week advertises some changes to our current pattern in place as models show a weak cool front moving into the state by Tuesday. This should bring more rain and thunderstorms to the area by Monday and Tuesday with the hope of slightly less humidity Tuesday night into Wednesday with lows back into the lower 70s and highs closer to 90. While this won’t provide a huge amount of heat relief, we’ll take whatever we can get! The tropics stay quiet over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.