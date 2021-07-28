First Alert Forecast: Drier weather will return in a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today was a bit drier thanks to drier air above us, this made it more difficult for rain to develop. Though a few showers and storms could form late this afternoon and possibly even this evening. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will feel much warmer with heat indices well above 80 degrees in most areas.

Thursday will bring mostly afternoon and early evening showers and storms to our area. Temperatures will start off in the mid 70s and will top out in the low 90s by the afternoon. But with the humidity it will feel much warmer with heat indices reaching the low 100s during the heart of the afternoon.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Now to the good news, that upper level high looks to move back southeastward by the end of this week. That will make it more difficult for rain to form, for now I am reducing the rain chance to 20% for Saturday and Sunday. If the high does not get close enough we may still have some isolated showers and that is why I left a small chance of rain in the forecast. As always we will continue to monitor the forecast and I encourage you to check back for updates.

By next week it is looking more likely that the upper level high will slide back to the west as an upper level trough of low pressure moves south in our direction. This trough could push a weak cold front south toward our area by Tuesday. I do NOT expect this front to bring any real change in temperatures, but it may bring an uptick in rain chances for early next week.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any development over the next week or so.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

