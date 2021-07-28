50/50 Thursdays
Cowgirls add UL-Lafayette transfer Kendall Talley to 2021-22 roster

Louisiana Softball 2020 headshots Friday Aug. 21, 2020 in Lafayette, La. UL 2-1 over LSU. Photo...
Louisiana Softball 2020 headshots Friday Aug. 21, 2020 in Lafayette, La. UL 2-1 over LSU. Photo by Brad Kemp/LouisianaAthletics(Brad Kemp/LouisianaAthletics | Brad Kemp/RaginCajuns.com)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The reigning Southland Conference Softball Tournament champs, McNeese Softball, and head coach James Landreneau continues to add to his 2021-22 roster by announcing the addition of Louisiana-Lafayette transfer Kendall Talley.

”We are fortunate to add such a talented athlete to our roster in Talley,” Landreneau said. “We feel she will make an immediate impact especially on the offensive side of the ball. She is highly competitive and is a very versatile player being on the left side. Kendall has been very successful in the classroom and will start her master’s here at McNeese, which we are super proud of. " 

The outfielder is a native of San Antonio, Texas where she played the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Cajuns.

While at UL-Lafayette, she played in all 24 games and started in 17 during the 2020 season. Prior to the season’s halt due to Covid, Talley had a .359 batting average with 14 hits, four multiple-hit games, and had the squad’s longest hitting streak.

Last season she played in 49 games and was second on the team with a .343 batting average, third on the team with 39 runs scored, and fourth on the team with 46 hits and 14 stolen bases. She also ended the season with 26 RBI, three home runs, eight doubles, and a .984 fielding percent, committing only one error all season.

Talley began her collegiate career at Lamar in 2018 where she produced a .343 batting average and recorded a team-high 20 multiple-hit games including a school-record seven triples and earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

