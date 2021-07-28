Astros improve bullpen again with Yimi Garcia addition

HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) - A day after the Astros traded for one of the top relievers in the MLB, Houston made another addition to its bullpen in right-hander Yimi Garcia. The Astros aquired Garcia from the Miami Marlins in exchange for righty Austin Pruitt and minor league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.

The Astros had designated Pruitt for assignment Wednesday to make a roster spot for the newly-aquired Rafael Montero.

Garcia, 30, has served as the Marlins closer in 2021, tallying 15 saves and a 3.47 ERA in 39 games. Garcia has converted 15 of 18 save opportunities, including six straight and has been scoreless in 30 of his 39 appearances while allowing a .233 opponent batting average and a .227 mark against right-handed hitters. Garcia has made 218 career Major League appearances in his seven-year career, posting a 3.41 ERA while pitching for the Dodgers and Marlins.

Pruitt, 31, made two appearances for the Astros this season, going 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. A native Houstonian, Pruitt had just returned to the active roster after missing nearly a year and a half to injury. He was acquired by Houston in January of 2020 from Tampa Bay.

De La Cruz, 24, spent his entire 2021 season at Triple-A Sugar Land, hitting .324 with 17 doubles, 12 homers, 50 RBI and an.880 OPS. The right-handed-hitting outfielder has been in the Astros minor league system for eight years since signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.

